Would prefer to see Erling Haaland at Barcelona and Mbappe at Real Madrid, reveals Javier Tebas

While Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s powers are waning, it has many wondering who will take up the duo’s spots once they retire. However, the emergence of both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe has the world believing that the two men will take over. But as questions about their future continue to rise, the question is where the two men will go especially amidst links of a move to Spain.