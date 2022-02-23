Would prefer to see Erling Haaland at Barcelona and Mbappe at Real Madrid, reveals Javier Tebas
Yesterday at 11:18 PM
La Liga president Javier Tebas had revealed that he would prefer to see Erling Haaland at Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid amidst rumours that duo could play in Spain. The duo are considered to be the two players to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as football’s superstars.
While Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s powers are waning, it has many wondering who will take up the duo’s spots once they retire. However, the emergence of both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe has the world believing that the two men will take over. But as questions about their future continue to rise, the question is where the two men will go especially amidst links of a move to Spain.
Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for both forwards over the last few years and Javier Tebas wants to see them both in Spain. The La Liga president admitted that he wants to see Haaland at Barcelona and Mbappe at Real Madrid as he wants to see the Spanish top tier dominate like they did during Messi and Ronaldo’s time.
"I prefer Haaland at Barca and Mbappe at Madrid. I want us to have that luck that we had in the past when we had two great players, [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo, that were in the two best teams in the world. There I'm more of a Laliga fan than a Madridista [Madrid fan],” Tebas said, reported ESPN.
However, the real concern is as to where Kylian Mbappe will go as the Frenchman has less than six months left on his current deal and hasn’t decided on his future yet. It saw Tebas concerned about that but he admitted that since the forward hasn’t renewed his contract, it is likely that he will leave.
"When a player has six months to run on his contract and there hasn't been a transfer and he has not renewed his contract, it's very likely that he will leave. The only club that is being mentioned in the media is Real Madrid. I hope we are lucky and Real Madrid are able to complete the operation. Mbappe would bring a lot to Madrid and to LaLiga," he added.
