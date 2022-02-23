Will be difficult game as Manchester United have evolved under Ralf Rangnick, admits Diego Simeone

The Red Devils will look to finish the season strongly as they split their focus into domestic and European competitions. The Manchester club are unbeaten in their last five games in the league and will undertake an away trip to Spain to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the European knockout game on Wednesday. Atletico boss Simeone believes that it is hard to identify weaknesses in this United side and lauded Rangnick for turning them into one of the best teams in the world over the past couple of weeks.