Reports | Tottenham to offer Harry Kane new contract in order to fend off interest
Today at 12:05 AM
According to ESPN, Tottenham are looking to hand Harry Kane a new contract in order to fend off interest from Manchester City and a few other clubs next summer. The Englishman signed a six year extension until 2024 but is reportedly looking to leave and sign for a new club next summer.
Ever since his breakout 2014/15 season, few players have been as consistent and lethal as Harry Kane with the forward netting an incredible 238 goals for Tottenham since then. However, over the last eighteen months or so, Kane has reportedly become frustrated with the lack of trophies that Spurs have won and pushed for a move away last summer. While the Englishman fought and tried to force his way away from the club, nothing materialized despite serious interest from Manchester City.
So much so, that the Cityzens even submitted four bids, that has now been confirmed by Pep Guardiola, but nothing materialized with Kane staying. While it has affected his form this season, the Englishman’s desire to leave the club still remains and ESPN has reported that Tottenham are looking to stop that its origin with a new contract. The North Londoners are keen on keeping the 28-year-old at the club and believe that City are set to make a new offer next summer.
However, while reports have indicated that Pep Guardiola’s side are also keen on a move for Erling Haaland, Kane reportedly remains their top target. But ESPN has further reported that Tottenham’s progress and their improvement under Antonio Conte plays a huge role in the negotiations. Furthermore, the report also indicated that Spurs are not sure as to whether Kane is open to signing a new deal or not, which might make things complicated.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.