Reports | Derby County’s administrators yet to receive formal bid to buy Rams

Yesterday at 11:17 PM
According to Sky Sports, Derby County’s administrators are yet to receive a formal bid to buy the club with the deadline set for the end of Wednesday. The Championship side are currently in administration and the administrators set a February 23rd deadline for a new buyer to make their bid.
Over the last six months Derby County fans have had a lot of problems especially after the club was placed in administration five months ago. That came with a 21 point deduction by the EFL which manager Wayne Rooney continues to fight to help the club stay up but the bigger concern has been finding a new buyer. The Rams’ are in debt in excess of £60 million which has made that job so much harder although reports have indicated that the club have three potential buyers.
That includes former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, US-based Carlisle Group, and a consortium of local businesspeople headed by ex-Derby chairman Andy Appleby. However, Sky Sports has reported that no formal bid has been submitted to Derby County’s administrators with the concern that no-one will meet the February 23rd deadline set by the administrators. The EFL has also set a deadline for the end of the month, where the club have to prove that they have the funds to see out the remaining fixtures this season.
But that is also a concern as the club won’t be able to do that as their new owner will have to takeover all their debt alongside a few other issues. However, the Rams are currently in talks with Middlesbrough after the club confirmed that they were suing Derby for breaking the financial fair-play rules, which could have seen Boro make the Championship play-off round. Not only that, Derby are also in talks with Wycombe, who claim that they wouldn't have been relegated had the Rams not broken rules.
