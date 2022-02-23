Reports | Derby County’s administrators yet to receive formal bid to buy Rams

But that is also a concern as the club won’t be able to do that as their new owner will have to takeover all their debt alongside a few other issues. However, the Rams are currently in talks with Middlesbrough after the club confirmed that they were suing Derby for breaking the financial fair-play rules, which could have seen Boro make the Championship play-off round. Not only that, Derby are also in talks with Wycombe, who claim that they wouldn't have been relegated had the Rams not broken rules.