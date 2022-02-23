Was playing in a system I didn’t really enjoy at West Ham, asserts Sebastien Haller
Today at 8:23 PM
Ajax striker Sebastian Haller has admitted that he didn’t enjoy his spell at West Ham as he didn’t find the system compatible with his own playstyle and revealed his unhappiness at the situation. The English club sold Haller to Ajax in January 2021 and the striker has turned his career around.
West Ham signed Sebastien Haller in the summer of 2019 from Eintracht Frankfurt for a club-record fee of £45 million after monitoring his rise at Germany where he scored 24 goals in two seasons. The Ivory-Coast striker wasn't able to replicate his heroics at the London Stadium as he failed to find his scoring boots as he only scored 15 goals in 54 games for the Hammers. West Ham sold the 27-year-old to the Johan Cruyff Arena for £18 million and he has undergone a resurgence during his spell at the Dutch club so far.
The Ivory-Coast international has scored for the Dutch giants 41 times in his 51 appearances for Ajax so far. Haller has scored 28 of those goals in the current campaign and has etched his name in history as he became the first player to score in his first six games in the competition while reaching double figures quicker than anyone else in the group stage. The Ajax striker has revealed the details about his failed spell at London.
“I was brought in by Manuel Pellegrini but then David Moyes came and we got in a situation where we were … like trapped together. I was playing in a system that I didn’t really enjoy. Moyes preferred someone like [Michail] Antonio up front, and I’m super happy he [Antonio]’s doing so well; I am for all the guys at West Ham. I had a good time there with them but I was also really mad at the situation, [with] the way we were playing, the way I was playing, the way I was feeling,” Haller told The Guardian.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Sebastien Haller
- David Moyes
- Manuel Pellegrini
- Uefa Champions League
- English Premier League
- Afc Ajax
- West Ham United
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.