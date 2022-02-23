Was playing in a system I didn’t really enjoy at West Ham, asserts Sebastien Haller

“I was brought in by Manuel Pellegrini but then David Moyes came and we got in a situation where we were … like trapped together. I was playing in a system that I didn’t really enjoy. Moyes preferred someone like [Michail] Antonio up front, and I’m super happy he [Antonio]’s doing so well; I am for all the guys at West Ham. I had a good time there with them but I was also really mad at the situation, [with] the way we were playing, the way I was playing, the way I was feeling,” Haller told The Guardian.