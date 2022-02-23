I feel very good because I'm in a good place mentally and physically, reveals Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen was the subject of concern last summer as he collapsed onto the pitch in Denmark's opening group stage match in Euro 2020. The former Tottenham midfielder required medical assistance on the pitch before he was taken off the pitch on a stretcher as he had suffered a cardiac arrest. The 29-year-old was later stabilized in a hospital and soon began to start his recovery process.

The attacking midfielder suffered another blow pertaining to his playing career as he found that he couldn't continue playing with Inter while he had a defibrillator, which was required for his recovery, due to the rules in Italy. This eventually led to the mutual termination of Eriksen’s contract as announced in December that Inter had terminated their contract with the 29-year-old in order to allow the midfielder to prolong his playing career elsewhere.

Brentford signed the Danish midfielder in January on a free transfer Eriksen featured in two behind-closed-door friendlies over the past 10 days and has been surprised by how well he is holding up physically.

“I feel very good. It was a tough test in the last week or so but I’m happy to be out there. I feel like I’m in a good place, mentally going into the games and body wise which is the most important at the moment. I’m actually a bit surprised that my body is acting the way it is because of course I’ve been training hard but I didn’t expect be as good as I feel now. It’s definitely something very positive.” Eriksen told Brentford's website.