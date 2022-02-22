Anything can happen but I don’t see myself away from Manchester United, proclaims David De Gea
Today at 12:03 AM
Manchester United’s David De Gea has admitted that he doesn’t see himself leaving the club in the near future and added that he feels home in Manchester despite being born in Madrid. The Spaniard has spent just over a decade with the Premier League side, making well over 450 appearances.
While he has struggled for form over the last few years, this season has seen David De Gea find his feet again with the Spaniard’s shot-stopping back at his best. So much so, that the Spaniard has made just under a 100 saves already this season with Leeds United’s Illan Meslier a close second. But while that is indicative of how poor United’s defense has been this season, it also shows how good De Gea is at his best.
However, rumours that the 31-year-old could get a new contract has made many fans unhappy as they believe that the club needs to upgrade their goalkeeper instead of offering the Spaniard a new deal. But just under eighteen months left on his current contract, reports have linked De Gea with a move away but the Spaniard has admitted that he doesn’t see himself leaving United. The 31-yeear-old also added that while it would be nice to be back at Atletico Madrid, it’s just another game.
"I like the fact I was born in Madrid, but at the end of the day, it's just a city. Now I feel as if I'm from Manchester; I just feel like anyone else from Manchester. Where you are loved and welcomed is your home,” De Gea said, reported Sky Sports.
"I've been here for many years and, obviously, anything can happen in life, in the world of football, but honestly I don't see myself away from Manchester United. Of course, I'm going back home [for this tie], I'm going back to the club that gave me the opportunity to be who I am today.
"But this is just another match. Everyone wants to play well, we want to win, it is a Champions League match. Obviously, I wish Atletico all the best, but I don't know whether the fact we're playing them is a good or bad omen. Everyone is going there to win, especially me."
