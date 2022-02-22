Anything can happen but I don’t see myself away from Manchester United, proclaims David De Gea

However, rumours that the 31-year-old could get a new contract has made many fans unhappy as they believe that the club needs to upgrade their goalkeeper instead of offering the Spaniard a new deal. But just under eighteen months left on his current contract, reports have linked De Gea with a move away but the Spaniard has admitted that he doesn’t see himself leaving United. The 31-yeear-old also added that while it would be nice to be back at Atletico Madrid, it’s just another game.