All about short-term goals right now and think it’s bad we don’t have long-term plan, admits Fred
Yesterday at 11:16 PM
Manchester United midfielder Fred has confessed that it’s not good that the Red Devils don’t have a long-term plan as he believes that it’s not sustainable going forward. The Old Trafford side are still looking for a replacement to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Ralf Rangnick still the interim manager.
While it has been four months since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by Manchester United, the Red Devils are yet to appoint a permanent manager. However, reports have indicated that Mauricio Pochettino and a few others have been linked with the job although United re yet to make a decision over the permanent job. It has many fans and critics alike worried about the club’s future with reports indicating that a few players are also in the same boat.
So much so that Fred has admitted that he is concerned at the fact that Manchester United do not have a long-term plan and revealed that he believes that the club need to change that going forward. The midfielder did also reveal that the players have no clue as to what will happen next season and that has everyone concerned.
"I know in football it's important to get good results as soon as possible, but it's also important to have a long-term plan. I think it's a little bit bad for us not to have one, at the moment it's all about the short-term goals. We don't know how it's going to be after the end of this season,” Fred said, reported ESPN.
The Red Devils face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and they are struggling for form just a little bit but Fred believes that while they not at their best, they will work hard to get the win. The Brazilian also admitted that the quality that United have in their squad will help ease their troubles.
"I know we're not playing our best football but we have a lot of quality names in our squad. I see many other teams playing far off from their best as well. [To win it] it wouldn't be crazy, it could happen, but we have to work our socks off because we're far away from being one of the favourites in this competition," he added.
