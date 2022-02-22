Ajax is where I feel happy but sometimes I think about next step, reveals Antony
Today at 12:01 AM
Ajax starlet Antony has admitted that while he is very happy playing for the Dutch giants, he does think about his next step and revealed that he would love to play in either England or Spain some day. The highly rated Brazilian has thrived for the Dutch side since he arrived, with 21 goals so far.
While he endured an up and down debut season, there was no denying that Antony possessed quality and was a highly talented player as the Brazilian finished with 9 goals and 10 assists. But the lack of consistent performances hurt the youngster’s credibility although that has changed this season. Slowly but steadily, Antony has begun to show his talent and ability for Ajax, contributing to 20 goals in just 26 appearances.
That includes six in just five Champions League appearances and it has seen more than a few clubs from across Europe scout the 21-year-old. But while no move has materialized, Antony admitted that while he is happy at Ajax, he wants to and hopes that he can play in either England or Spain in the near future. However, the Brazilian added that he will do so only when the time is right.
“Ajax is the place where I feel happy. But of course I sometimes think about the next step that will come. I think the English and Spanish competitions are wonderful. When the time is right, I hope to be able to play there. When exactly? Only God knows,” Antony said, reported Goal.
It’s thanks to Erik ten Hag, amongst other reasons, as to why Antony and so many other young stars have done well at Ajax. However, much like Antony, the Ajax boss has also been linked with a move to England and the 21-year-old praised his boss and believes that every football has become a “better footballer under his guidance”.
“He is a great coach, with an eye for detail. The team is the most important thing, but every player becomes a better footballer under his guidance and through his training. Since I came he has given me a lot of confidence and believed in what I can do. I am grateful to him for that. I respect him very much,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.