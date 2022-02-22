Wanted to go to Barcelona because its opportunity you have once in life, admits Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed for Arsenal in January 2018 on transfer deadline day for a reported fee of £56 million. The Gabon striker established himself as one of the most prolific finishers in the Premier League during his time at the club as he scored 92 goals and registered 21 assists in 163 appearances across all competitions.

But the 32-year-old fell out with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta due to a disciplinary breach and an exit was linked for Aubameyang in the January transfer window. A move to Barcelona was on the cards on transfer deadline day although both clubs could not come to a conclusion on the terms of a deal.

However, the North Londoners proceeded to release the striker to allow him to join Barcelona on a permanent basis and he has already made a bright start to life at the Camp Nou, scoring three goals in four appearances so far. Aubameyang has revealed details over the deal to take him to Barcelona and reiterated that he is happy at the club.

"I really wanted to go to Barca. I gave up my salary because it is an opportunity that you have once in your life. We are going to give everything and, personally, I am going to continue working as I have done since I arrived. I want to win games and I want to win the Europa League, so if we want to win it, we have to win this game," Aubameyang told Mundo Deportivo.