Was pretty much all set up for me to play at Real Madrid but I left, reveals Neymar

Ever since he left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017, few players on this planet have been linked with a move to Spain more than Neymar. However, while several reports have claimed that Real Madrid have been insistent on signing the Brazilian, no move has materialized with Neymar still plugging on in Paris. But the rumours haven’t stopped and even now, despite signing a new deal, Neymar has been linked with a move to Madrid.