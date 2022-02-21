There is no player in the world with as much talent as Pedri, gushes Xavi Hernandez
Today at 6:50 PM
In light of Pedri’s performance, Xavi Hernandez has praised the young midfielder and admitted that in his opinion, there is no player in the world like the Spaniard. The 19-year-old has only recently returned from a long-term injury but has continued in fine fettle for the Camp Nou side.
Over the last few years while Barcelona have struggled to find their way forward, their academy has continued to produce more than a few gems. But arguably the best move that the La Liga giants made was signing Pedri from Las Palmas as the youngster has gone on to thrive for the club. Now only 19, the Spaniard has already made over 100 appearances for the club and is long been considered to be the next great midfielder.
That was proved again as Pedri made his comeback from a long-term injury and shone for Xavi Hernandez’s squad, even scoring. While the goal was latter credited to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, that did stop Xavi from praising the 19-year-old, who he believes is the most talented player in the world. Not only that, the Barcelona legend further added that Pedri is “not a normal player” as there are “very few like him” in world football.
"There is no player in the world with as much talent as Pedri -- and he is only 19! He is absolutely superlative. How he turns, his understanding of space and time and the fact he uses both feet. It is amazing to have him in the team and we must take care of him" Xavi said, reported ESPN.
"He came on for half an hour and was important. He makes the difference: in how we play, in the box... he wins balls back. We demanded he shoot more and now he has three goals [since coming back from injury]. Look, he's not a normal player. There are very few like him. Perhaps, at his age, he is already the best in the world in his position."
