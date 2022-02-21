Martin Odegaard absolutely has all qualities to be captain, reveals Mikel Arteta

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving Arsenal in the January window and signing for Barcelona, questions have been asked as to who would be the club’s next captain. However, while the armband has gone to Alexandre Lacazette for now, the Frenchman has less than six months left on his contract and is reportedly set to leave the club at the end of this season. But there is a bigger question as to who replaces Lacazette next season and reports have indicated that Kieran Tierney is on the shortlist.