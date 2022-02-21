Martin Odegaard absolutely has all qualities to be captain, reveals Mikel Arteta
Today at 5:54 PM
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that he believes Martin Odegaard has what it takes to be a captain one day for Arsenal and even Norway because of his personality. The Norwegian midfielder signed for the Gunners permanently in the summer and has since made twenty five appearances.
With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving Arsenal in the January window and signing for Barcelona, questions have been asked as to who would be the club’s next captain. However, while the armband has gone to Alexandre Lacazette for now, the Frenchman has less than six months left on his contract and is reportedly set to leave the club at the end of this season. But there is a bigger question as to who replaces Lacazette next season and reports have indicated that Kieran Tierney is on the shortlist.
But Mikel Arteta has admitted that Martin Odegaard is also on that list as he believes that the 23-year-old midfielder has “all the qualities to be a captain”. The midfielder has contributed to seven league goals so far this season and Arteta has been very impressed with his work-ethic so far and added that Odegaard has won the team over despite only permanently signing last summer.
"Martin has all the qualities to be a captain, absolutely. I have talked to his national team coach Stale Solbakken and they speak highly of him. He walks through the corridor and everybody loves him. He is such a nice, humble guy and he leads with the way he is. It is very natural for him - and that will come,” Arteta said, reported Goal.
