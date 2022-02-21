Have to win lot of points to be champions and this is what we will do, proclaims Pep Guardiola
Today at 4:45 PM
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes that his side still have a lot of work to do to win the league title and warned his team that they’ll have to fight for every point going forward. The Cityzens sit at the top of the Premier League table but only have a six point lead over Liverpool.
A shocking defeat to Tottenham over the weekend combined with a draw over Southampton a few weeks ago has many believing that Manchester City’s lead at the top is not as secure as it once was. But even then, Pep Guardiola’s side have a six point break between them and second place Liverpool with that moving to 13 between them and Chelsea. However, with about a dozen games left in the season, many fans and critics alike believe that City are favourites to lift the trophy.
Yet both Liverpool and Chelsea have a game in hand over the league leaders which could turn things around although Pep Guardiola believes that his side have a tough road ahead. The City boss admitted that they’ll have “to fight for every game” and need to keep winning in order to become champions again. He also added that they need to forget about the loss to Tottenham and just keep moving forward.
“We have to fight for every game and every game we are going to win we will be closer. I said weeks ago we have to make a lot of points to be champions and this is what we will try to do. I think we performed well – honestly. I never said the title race was over. It’s normal," Guardiola said, reported Goal.
“In January and February the teams at the bottom won their games because everyone fights for everything. It will be difficult. We know it. But it’s happened. We lost a game. We will recover with training sessions and prepare for the next game.”
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.