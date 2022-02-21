Have to win lot of points to be champions and this is what we will do, proclaims Pep Guardiola

A shocking defeat to Tottenham over the weekend combined with a draw over Southampton a few weeks ago has many believing that Manchester City’s lead at the top is not as secure as it once was. But even then, Pep Guardiola’s side have a six point break between them and second place Liverpool with that moving to 13 between them and Chelsea. However, with about a dozen games left in the season, many fans and critics alike believe that City are favourites to lift the trophy.