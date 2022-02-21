Absolutely incredible that we are in all four competitions, claims Jurgen Klopp

After an injury plagued 2020/21 season, many expected Liverpool to recover and unleash their might in the 2021/22 season which is exactly what the Reds have done. However, with Manchester City steaming away at the top, few expect the Reds to overcome the deficit between them and the Cityzens although the Reds are still a part of all four competitions available to them. Not only that, they face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final with the chance to pick up their first trophy of the season before the end of the month.