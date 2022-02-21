Absolutely incredible that we are in all four competitions, claims Jurgen Klopp
Today at 4:54 PM
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised his side because of the fact that they still remain in every competition available to them this season but believes that it won’t be easy to win them. The Reds face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, the first piece of silverware available to them this season.
After an injury plagued 2020/21 season, many expected Liverpool to recover and unleash their might in the 2021/22 season which is exactly what the Reds have done. However, with Manchester City steaming away at the top, few expect the Reds to overcome the deficit between them and the Cityzens although the Reds are still a part of all four competitions available to them. Not only that, they face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final with the chance to pick up their first trophy of the season before the end of the month.
That alone has fans and critics alike overjoyed but Manchester City’s recent loss to Tottenham has seen hope return to Anfield as the title race could have been blown open. And in light of that, Jurgen Klopp believes that his side need to focus on their next game, against Leeds United, and not the Carabao Cup final on the 27th of this month. But he admitted that it’s “absolutely incredible” that they are in all four competitions and are in it to win them all.
"We never had it before, that we are in all four competitions. That's absolutely incredible and we really enjoy that. Long may it continue because that means we can play a lot of football games. That's what we love most,” Klopp said, reported Sky Sports.
"But it's not easy and that's exactly why we changed seven times [against Norwich]. I expect from the boys that they listen when I tell them that the next game we play is absolutely the most important game we've ever played."
