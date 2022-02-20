We believe that we can win the Champions League trophy this season, proclaims Luke Shaw

Having signed Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo at the start of the season, many fans believed that Manchester United would eventually find their way forward and compete for a title. But their season hasn’t gone according to plan with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer losing his job although under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, the club have found a way forward. They’re through into the Round of 16 in the Champions League and are in the race for the top four in the league.