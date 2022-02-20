We believe that we can win the Champions League trophy this season, proclaims Luke Shaw
Yesterday at 5:55 PM
Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has revealed that the squad believes that they can win the Champions League this season despite all the odds against them. The Red Devils have endured a tough season but are in the running for a top four place and face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.
Having signed Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo at the start of the season, many fans believed that Manchester United would eventually find their way forward and compete for a title. But their season hasn’t gone according to plan with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer losing his job although under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, the club have found a way forward. They’re through into the Round of 16 in the Champions League and are in the race for the top four in the league.
However, the odds are against them making the cut for the top four and winning the Champions League but Luke Shaw has admitted that the squad believes that they can do that. The defender revealed that they have “that belief and confidence” that they can lift the trophy although added that not many people will believe that.
“As a team, we believe we can win the Champions League. There’s no reason why we can’t think that. Some people will think I’m stupid for saying that, but we have that belief and confidence that we can win it," Shaw told the club's official website.
“Not many people on the outside will think that but I’m sure everyone in this dressing room – the players, the staff and the management – all have that same belief that we can. Now we need to pick some momentum up, get results and keep playing well.”
