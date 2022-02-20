Sad that Brazilian national team doesn't feel important to this generation, claims Neymar
Yesterday at 6:18 PM
Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil superstar Neymar believes that the Selecao national team no longer feels important to the current generation as they’re focused on other things. The 2019 Copa America winners haven’t lost a game since Argentina beat them in the 2021 Copa America final in mid-July.
Few teams in the world have been as raucously supported as Brazil has with the Selecao garnering fans from across the world. That has been showcased at the last two World Cups although their lack of success since winning the 2002 trophy has affected their fans over the years. Not only that, the fact that Brazil failed to reach the final since that elusive victory in 2002 has also hurt their chances.
However, that isn’t to say that the Selecao haven’t won trophies with them lifting the Copa America numerous times since then alongside three Confederation Cups and a few other crowns. Yet despite that, Neymar has hit out at the fans as he believes that the current generation don’t support or even like the team right now. He also admitted that the “Selecao has become very distant from the fans” and he doesn’t know how it happened.
"Nowadays the Selecao has become very distant from the fans. I don't know how this happened, but our games today are little talked about. And it's sad to be living in this generation where the Brazilian national team doesn't feel important when it plays," Neymar said on the Fenomenos podcast.
