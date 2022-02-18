Real Madrid will get Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, reveals Javier Tebas

"I have no information regarding Mbappe. But I've seen few cases of players who have six months left on their contracts that have not renewed their contracts and then went on to continue at the club. Madrid will get Mbappe and Haaland as the others [Barcelona and Juventus] are ruined [financially]. That Mbappe comes is great news for La Liga. It would be a joy for La Liga. It's the best thing that could happen to La Liga," Tebas told reporters in a press conference.