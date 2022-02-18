Real Madrid will get Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, reveals Javier Tebas
Today at 5:42 PM
La Liga president Javier Tebas has insisted that Real Madrid will recruit both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as all their other European rivals are suffering financially which will pave the way for Madrid signing the duo. Both players are linked with a move away from their clubs in the summer.
Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are heralded by many as the heirs to the throne left in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo's and Lionel Messi's domination of European football in the past decade.
Erling Haaland signed for Borussia Dortmund in 2020 for a transfer fee of €20 million and the Norwegian striker has gone on to establish himself as one of the best strikers in European football. The prolific Norwegian has scored 80 goals and registered 21 assists in just 79 appearances across all competitions for the German clubs. The 21-year-old could be on the move onto greener pastures in the summer as there is an alleged release clause that activates in the summer.
Kylian Mbappe has gone on to cement his status as one of the best attackers in European football during his tenure at the French club. The World Cup winner has scored 154 goals and registered 78 assists in 203 appearances for the French club. Mbappe’s current deal at the French club expires in the summer with the Frenchman not yet committed to a new deal.
La Liga chief Javier Tebas has asserted that Real Madrid could procure the talented duo as their competition is suffering from financial woes and also admitted that the Frenchman’s arrival could strengthen the status of the league.
"I have no information regarding Mbappe. But I've seen few cases of players who have six months left on their contracts that have not renewed their contracts and then went on to continue at the club. Madrid will get Mbappe and Haaland as the others [Barcelona and Juventus] are ruined [financially]. That Mbappe comes is great news for La Liga. It would be a joy for La Liga. It's the best thing that could happen to La Liga," Tebas told reporters in a press conference.
