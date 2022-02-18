Ralf Rangnick is a top coach who has arrived at the club to help us, admits Fred
Today at 7:55 PM
Manchester United midfielder Fred has admitted that manager Ralf Rangnick works differently than his predecessor but asserted that the club should adapt to the German’s method as he is a top coach. The German coach has helped steady the ship at Old Trafford as they aim to finish in the top-four.
Manchester United started the current campaign with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm although the Norwegian paid the price for his shortcomings as he was replaced by interim manager Ralf Rangnick. Few expected the English giants to steady the ship and push for a place in the top four in the Premier League. The German coach has overseen the Red Devils go unbeaten in their last five league games and the Manchester club now occupy the 4th position in the league.
It is upto United to maintain their resurgence and make sure that they finish the season strongly with entry into the Champions League secured. Arsenal, Wolves, West Ham, and Spurs will look to challenge United in the heated race for assured European places. Manchester United midfielder Fred has proclaimed that the former RB Leipzig coach is a top level coach and the players must adapt to his ways for being successful.
"Ralf Rangnick is a top coach who has arrived at the club to help us. Ralf just wants me to do my best. He knows the energy I have but also the quality I have. Obviously, he has a different way of working from the previous manager, but we have to adapt to that. We have to start again. That's not easy, but we need to give everything we have in training,” Fred told Sky Sports.
"We have had good results and not-so-good results in the last few games but we're really happy with the win against Brighton and we now need to keep improving. We've got an intense month with a lot of important games, so we need to continue giving our best.,” he added.
