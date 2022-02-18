Mohamed Salah’s numbers speak for themselves, reveals Jurgen Klopp
Today at 7:40 PM
Jurgen Klopp has lauded the achievements of Mohamed Salah's tenure at Liverpool and asserted that his numbers speak for themselves as the Egyptian forward looks to take his tally to 150 with a single goal. Liverpool host Norwich City in their Premier League encounter on Saturday
Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of £36.5m that could rise to £43m. Despite the modest fee, the Egyptian has quickly gone on to cement his status as one of the best forwards in the world with his electrifying performances for the Merseyside club, both in domestic and European competitions.
The 29-year-old has scored 149 goals and registered 56 assists in 229 appearances for the Reds across all competitions. Salah has cemented his legacy at Anfield by helping the Merseyside club claim a Premier League and a Champions League during his time so far at the club.
The Egyptian winger has continued his prolific scoring form in the current campaign as he has already scored 16 league goals in 20 appearances. Salah endured agony in the recent future as he couldn’t prevent his homeland from claiming the Africa Cup of Nations in the finals.
The Liverpool star will be looking to put that disappointment behind him and claim his 150th goal for the English club when they play Norwich at home. Klopp has backed Salah to deliver the goods and lauded the Egyptian for his contributions.
“I've only been here for seven years and the club is much older with so many great players in their history. This team, is one of the better ones, which is clear and Mo is part of that. The numbers speak for themselves. When you say 150, it feels like only recently we spoke about 100. It's a massive number and hopefully he can do that tomorrow," Klopp said in his pre-match press conference.
