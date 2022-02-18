Barcelona shirt weighs few kilos more but Ferran Torres will give me lot of joy, admits Xavi Hernandez
Today at 3:48 PM
Xavi Hernandez has asserted that Ferran Torres will ultimately produce the goods despite the forward’s wasteful night in front of goal and cited the pressure of being a Barcelona player worth being a few kilos more. The Spaniard was seemingly in tears after the final whistle blew against Napoli.
Barcelona had to come from behind to snatch a draw against Napoli in their Europa League Knockout Round playoff first leg match at the Camp Nou on Thursday Night.
The home side dominated possession in the opening half an hour and had several opportunities to take the lead but Napoli struck first when Piotr Zielinski struck the rebound from his own shot home in a well worked counter attack.
The Blaugrana drew level in the 59th minute through Ferran Torres who dispatched his penalty kick after VAR ruled that Napoli's Juan Jesus hit an Adama Traore cross with his hand.
The Catalan club couldn't capitalize on the strength of the attacking trio of Torres, Aubameyang, and Traore to take the lead for the rest of the game. New signing Torres was seemingly in tears at the end of the night but manager Xavi Hernandez insisted that he has full trust in the 21-year-old.
"It happened to Luis Suarez, who seemed to have no goals. The Barca shirt weighs a few kilos more. But I am delighted to have him in the team and he will give me a lot of joy. If he is in the penalty area it is because he will score. He has scored goals all his life and he will have them,” Xavi told reporters of the game.
"In training he is one of those who scores the most. He has our absolute trust. The coaching staff and I will take care of this. He is very strong, self-demanding,” he added.
