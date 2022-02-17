Tottenham’s philosophy is players who can improve and not finished articles, reveals Antonio Conte

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has revealed that the club’s vision is to sign players who can improve and not the finished articles although he believes they need to change that to be successful. The Italian also added that there is a lack of confidence at the club and that has affected a few things.

While Tottenham did appoint Antonio Conte, the Italian’s time at the club has been up and down so far although he has turned them around with Spurs now back amongst the challengers for a European place. However, their form has been inconsistent so far and Conte was far from backed in the transfer window as Spurs signed only two players. They did let four players leave, including Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso, which has trimmed Conte’s squad even more.

That has many fans concerned because Conte, in the past, has been backed by players ready to win trophies in his previous jobs although that isn’t the case at Tottenham so far. The Italian admitted as much and revealed that Tottenham’s “vision and philosophy” is to sign players who are young and can improve even further rather than the “finished article”. But Conte believes that to be successful, Spurs need to change that philosophy and “boost the experience levels”.

"Bentancur and Kulusevski are ideal prospects for Tottenham because the club is after young players who can improve and develop, rather than players who are the finished article. That's the story here. That's the link. That's the club's vision and philosophy,” Conte said, reported Sky Sports.

“It's inevitable that if you want to improve faster and want to be competitive faster, you need more experienced players because they boost the experience levels among the team. As I've said, I understood that was the club's vision here.”

The North Londoners have struggled for success over the last few years with their appearance in the Carabao Cup final last year the last time they’ve come close to winning a trophy. That has played into their transfers with Spurs losing out on Adama Traore and Luis Diaz in January, and Antonio Conte admitted that there is “a lack of confidence” at the club.

"When you take on a job at a club that hasn't had success for so long, a lack of confidence is inevitable. I could see some situations that could be developed, but then when you are in that situation, you understand it better.

"What happened in January wasn't straightforward. Four players left the club and they were important ones. Two came in, so in numerical terms, instead of strengthening, on paper the squad was weakened,” he added.