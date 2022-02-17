Season will be failure for me if Arsenal don’t qualify for top four, claims Thierry Henry

They’re four points behind fourth place Manchester United but have three games in hand over the Red Devils and West Ham, in fifth, although face competition with Tottenham and Wolves as well. Despite that, Thierry Henry believes that given the way the weekend went for a few sides, Arsenal need to make sure that they qualify for the Champions League next season. The former Arsenal star also added that for him, if they don’t do so then it would be a failure for Mikel Arteta.