Season will be failure for me if Arsenal don’t qualify for top four, claims Thierry Henry
Today at 5:28 PM
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes that if the North Londoners can’t qualify for the Champions League by finishing in a top four place then their season is a failure. The Gunners sit sixth on the league table and are four points behind fourth place Manchester United, with three games in hand.
After failing to qualify for European football at the end of the 2020/21 season, it saw many fans and critics get after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. That didn’t change despite a heavy spending summer transfer window was only compounded with a bad start to the season, with the Gunners sitting in the relegation zone. However, six months later and Arsenal are now amongst the top challengers for a top four place despite them sitting sixth on the league table at the moment.
They’re four points behind fourth place Manchester United but have three games in hand over the Red Devils and West Ham, in fifth, although face competition with Tottenham and Wolves as well. Despite that, Thierry Henry believes that given the way the weekend went for a few sides, Arsenal need to make sure that they qualify for the Champions League next season. The former Arsenal star also added that for him, if they don’t do so then it would be a failure for Mikel Arteta.
“The best thing about Arsenal is that they didn’t play. West Ham didn’t take advantage of it. Tottenham has never taken advantage of it,” Henry told CBS Sports.
“But Arsenal had to go and win at Wolves. That was a massive win, so there are still a lot of games to go. For me, if they don’t do it, as I said at the start of the season, then it will be a failure.”
