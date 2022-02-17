Reports | Manchester United join Manchester City and Liverpool in battle for Ajax starlet Antony

The report has further indicated that Antony is open to a move next summer although he is also willing to stay at Ajax and develop even further before eventually leaving the club. However, either way, the Dutch giants haven’t set an asking price but the forward has another three years left on his current contract and thus that gives Ajax the advantage. 90min has further reported that Liverpool have been scouting the forward since his time at Sao Paulo and are also keen on adding him to their roster.