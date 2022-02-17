Reports | Manchester United join Manchester City and Liverpool in battle for Ajax starlet Antony
Today at 6:52 PM
According to 90min, Manchester United have joined the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in the battle to sign Ajax starlet Antony next summer. The 21-year-old has grown in stature as a player since signing for the Dutch giants in 2020, netting 11 goals so far this season for the club.
Few clubs across European football have managed to consistently churn out talented players like Ajax and the Dutch giants have only upped their game over the last five odd years. It has seen them not just produce superb young talent but also bring in young stars and turn them into world beaters. From Donny van de Beek to Hakim Ziyech and co, the Eredivisie side have been superb and their latest set of players have already started attracting attention.
Prime amongst those is Antony with the young Brazilian’s exploits this season attracting attention from all across Europe. So much so, that 90min has reported that Manchester United has joined fellow Premier League giants Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in the race for the 21-year-old next summer. The forward has had a fantastic season so far with 11 goals and eight assists across all competitions, which has United convinced that he’ll make a superb addition to their squad.
The report has further indicated that Antony is open to a move next summer although he is also willing to stay at Ajax and develop even further before eventually leaving the club. However, either way, the Dutch giants haven’t set an asking price but the forward has another three years left on his current contract and thus that gives Ajax the advantage. 90min has further reported that Liverpool have been scouting the forward since his time at Sao Paulo and are also keen on adding him to their roster.
