Reports | Liverpool in running to sign Kylian Mbappe with Frenchman open to Anfield move

Despite having gone on record that he has no intension of deciding his future until the end of the season, Kylian Mbappe’s next destination has been the hot topic all season. The Frenchman entered the 2021/22 season with only one year left on his contract and was subject to three bids from Real Madrid but PSG turned them down including one worth around €200 million. However, six months on and the 23-year-old’s future is still up in the air although reports have indicated that a new suitor has emerged.