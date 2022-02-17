Reports | Liverpool in running to sign Kylian Mbappe with Frenchman open to Anfield move
Today at 5:54 PM
According to Sport, Liverpool are in the running to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer as the Frenchman is reportedly enticed by the chance to be a part of the Anfield side. The Frenchman’s contract expires at the end of the current season and negotiations have come to a standstill with PSG.
Despite having gone on record that he has no intension of deciding his future until the end of the season, Kylian Mbappe’s next destination has been the hot topic all season. The Frenchman entered the 2021/22 season with only one year left on his contract and was subject to three bids from Real Madrid but PSG turned them down including one worth around €200 million. However, six months on and the 23-year-old’s future is still up in the air although reports have indicated that a new suitor has emerged.
While Real Madrid and Barcelona alongside both a few others linked with moves, Sport has reported that Liverpool are now in the race. The Reds have been linked in the past with a move for the forward but Sport has reported that Mbappe is now enticed by the chance to win trophies and accolades under Jurgen Klopp and is thus keen on a move. The report has also revealed that the forward wants to be a part of what could be an era defining team at Anfield, rather than be a key part of Real Madrid’s rebuild.
The Reds are also in a contract battle themselves as Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have less than eighteen months left on their current deals. Negotiations are reportedly underway with all three although so far they’ve yet to reach an agreement. Sport has further reported that PSG are also preparing a contract and are willing to offer Mbappe the biggest contract football has ever seen in order to keep him in Paris.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Kylian Mbappe
- Mohamed Salah
- English Premier League
- La Liga
- Ligue 1
- Liverpool Fc
- Paris Saint Germain
- Real Madrid
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.