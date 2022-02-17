Didn't have brilliant day but good enough day to be deserved winners, asserts Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has refuted claims that their Champions League tie against Inter Milan is over and believes that while they deserved to win the first-leg, they’ve still got one more game to play. The Reds beat the Nerazzurri 2-0 on the night in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.
With Liverpool picked against Inter Milan in the Champions League Round of 16, many expected the game to be a walkover for the Reds especially with Inter in tatters. But the Nerazzurri have been arguably one of the best Italian sides so far this season and have showcased their prowess across nearly every competition under Simone Inzaghi. They did so again against the Reds, with the hosts causing serious problems for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
But the Reds managed to score against the run of play via Roberto Firmino, in the second half, before Mohamed Salah added a second goal to seal the win. It has, once again, many believing that the tie is over but Jurgen Klopp refuted that and instead admitted that the second leg will be even trickier and they need to watch out for that. The German also added that while his side didn’t have the best day, they walked away as deserved winners.
"It's half-time, nothing else. It will be a tricky one and we have to be ready for that. They played good, they played differently, but they are really good and that's why it is half-time, 2-0. If it is a proper half-time, Like today, if it was 2-0 at half-time I don't tell my boys 'Job done, put your legs on the table'. It is a tricky result so why should we think about it now.
"It was an incredibly physical game so we had to find a way... We didn't have a brilliant day but a good enough day to be deserved winners because we scored two wonderful goals. They had their moments, but mainly counter-attacks when we lost the ball in the wrong spaces.
"I'm really happy with everything, apart from that Diogo had to go off with something around the ankle ligament. We will see, we don't know exactly. He could have played on, maybe that's a good sign, but at half-time, the ankle was swollen anyway so we knew we had to change."
