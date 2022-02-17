Didn't have brilliant day but good enough day to be deserved winners, asserts Jurgen Klopp

But the Reds managed to score against the run of play via Roberto Firmino, in the second half, before Mohamed Salah added a second goal to seal the win. It has, once again, many believing that the tie is over but Jurgen Klopp refuted that and instead admitted that the second leg will be even trickier and they need to watch out for that. The German also added that while his side didn’t have the best day, they walked away as deserved winners.