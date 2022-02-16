Reports | Real Madrid’s hierarchy unhappy at Carlo Ancelotti’s tactics vs PSG
Today at 10:15 PM
According to ESPN, higher figures at Real Madrid are very unhappy at the tactics used by Carlo Ancelotti against Paris Saint-Germain with them upset at the way the Parisians dominated. The La Liga giants offered little to no threat to Mauricio Pochettino’s side, losing the first-leg 1-0.
With Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain drawn to face each other in the Champions League’s Round of 16, many expected the tie to be well worth the drama. However, instead the first-leg proved to be an intriguing contest with PSG dominating affairs as Real Madrid simply sat back and adopted a very defensive approach. So much so, that the Los Blancos barely threatened goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and finished the game without a single shot on target.
However, Ancelotti’s low block did cause problems for the Parisians with them struggling to break through but Mauricio Pochettino’s side eventually did. Kylian Mbappe’s 94th minute winner was the highlight of the game although that came after Lionel Messi’s penalty was saved by Thibaut Courtois. It meant that things could have been a lot worse for Real Madrid and ESPN has reported that higher ups at the club are unhappy with Carlo Ancelotti.
The report has indicated that the senior figures are not pleased with the tactics adopted by the Italian and are also displeased with the way Dani Carvajal played. The Spaniard was completely dominated by Mbappe and eventually replaced with his replacement, Lucas Vasquez, also suffering the same fate. Furthermore, ESPN reported that it does place Ancelotti’s position in a tough spot especially with a deficit going into the second leg next month.
