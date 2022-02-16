Reports | Newcastle United considered frontrunners to sign Ousmane Dembele

The 24-year-old has failed to make the desired impact for the Catalan club so far due to various injury troubles and disciplinary issues. The French winger has made 130 appearances for the Blaugrana while scoring 31 goals and registering 23 assists across all competitions. Dembele has helped the Spanish giants claim two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey Cups, and one Supercopa de Espana during his time at the club so far.