Reports | Newcastle United considered frontrunners to sign Ousmane Dembele
Today at 7:03 PM
According to reports from GOAL, Newcastle United have approached Ousmane Dembele over signing the winger on a free transfer following the conclusion of the current campaign. The 24-year-old has rejected Barcelona’s new contract extension offer and is set to be a free agent in the summer.
Ousmane Dembele established himself as one of the best young prospects in European football during his stint with Borussia Dortmund in Germany. The Frenchman's impressive performances attracted the attention of several top European clubs with Barcelona pulling the trigger in sealing the deal as they paid a reported fee of €105 million-plus a reported €40 million add-ons.
The 24-year-old has failed to make the desired impact for the Catalan club so far due to various injury troubles and disciplinary issues. The French winger has made 130 appearances for the Blaugrana while scoring 31 goals and registering 23 assists across all competitions. Dembele has helped the Spanish giants claim two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey Cups, and one Supercopa de Espana during his time at the club so far.
According to reports from GOAL, Dembele's spell at Barcelona could be soon coming to an end as Newcastle United have approached the French international over a prospective move to England in the summer. Dembele is understood to be keen on a move as he wishes to leave the Catalan giants at the end of his deal this summer.
Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez wanted to retain the French winger’s services but it looks more likely that Dembele moves on to greener pastures. Barcelona did offer him a new contract at the turn of the year but it was revealed that the Frenchman’s camp had rejected the offer.
The Magpies will look to make a strong end to the season and recruit heavily in the summer as they look to usher in a new era at St James’ Park. Procuring the services of Dembele is understood to be a priority for Eddie Howe’s side.
