Our history shows that we can do it in both league and Champions League, proclaims Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 10:20 PM
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold believes that the Reds have what it takes to win both the Champions League and Premier League, and added that they need to target one trophy a season at minimum. The Reds currently sit second in the league table and face Inter Milan in the Champions League.
With Liverpool up against the tide this season, many expected the Reds to thrive especially with most of their major injuries now fit and firing. But while Jurgen Klopp’s side have been arguably the second best team in England, they still sit a big nine points off Manchester City in first. That has many believing that the Cityzens have all but won the league title with the Reds only left with the other three competitions they’re still in.
One of those three is the Champions League with the Reds up against Inter Milan although they’re not the favourites to lift the trophy despite having won it in the 2018/19 season. But in light of that, Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that the club doesn’t feel disappointed despite their lack of trophies over the last few years because they’ve won the biggest. He also added that Liverpool need to be targeting at least one trophy a season because the squad they have are capable of doing that.
"We don't feel disappointed that we haven't won enough trophies, as the ones we have won are the biggest and best you can get your hands on. Not making any digs, but you look at Man City's amazing team and they haven't been able to lift the Champions League," Alexander-Arnold said, reported ESPN.
"They won a couple of Prems but haven't been able to win the Champions League. We've won both over the last few years and it shows you we can do it in both competitions. There is an expectation now, as a team and players, to win trophies."
