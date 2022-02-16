Liverpool have got special player in Harvey Elliott, proclaims Jamie Carragher

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that the Reds have got a special talent in Harvey Elliott much like Michael Owen, Raheem Sterling and even Trent Alexander-Arnold. The pundit also believes that Elliot can one day replace Mohamed Salah even if he’ll be a different type of player.

While he did sign for Liverpool in the summer of 2019, Harvey Elliott only made his Premier League debut in 2020, with him playing one more game in the 2019/20 season. However, things changed after a fantastic loan spell in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers, where Elliott contributed to 18 goals for the team. It earned the teenager a consistent berth at the start of the 2021/22 season for the Reds but dislocated ankle soon put an end to that.

Yet with the 18-year-old has since recovered and even made his comeback from the injury, Elliott has shown no let up with him doing well for the club. So much so, that Jamie Carragher believes that the young attacker is a special talent and has the potential to be amongst the best. Not only that, the former Liverpool defender believes that Jurgen Klopp will have to find a way to fit him in because the teenager is good enough to affect the team consistently.

"It makes you think Liverpool have got a special player, not just a good player. You think of how young he is and you think of the players we have had at that age that were really special: Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, Raheem Sterling, you’ve seen Trent come through at that age. Sometimes you see someone that’s just special," Carragher told GOAL.

"It’ll be really interesting to see how Jurgen Klopp fits him in and gets him enough games between now and the end of the season and also whether that will have an impact on Liverpool’s business in the summer."

However, Carragher also believes that Elliott has the potential to one day replace Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian’s current contract with the club expires at the end of the 2022/23 season and negotiations are underway but Carragher added that while Elliott may never be the same player as Salah, he can certainly become a key part of the Liverpool team and take over Salah’s right-wing berth.

"You have someone really special here, maybe in terms of Mo Salah’s replacement, if that’s the position he plays in. Mo Salah is getting to 30 now and we’re all desperate for him to sign a contract, but whenever Mo Salah goes, maybe you’ve got your ready-made replacement.

“Maybe not the same type of player, but a guy that plays on the right and comes in on that left foot. Maybe he’ll be more creative or maybe he’ll get less goals, who knows, but he’s definitely a special player and, in the next 18 months, he’ll have to find a position for him in the team because players of that quality have to play,” he added.