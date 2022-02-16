It was a good performance by Cristiano Ronaldo, reveals Ralf Rangnick
Today at 4:03 PM
Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo produced his best performance from the last few weeks and credited the 37-year-old for scoring the crucial opener. The Manchester club secured a 2-0 victory against Brighton on Tuesday at Old Trafford.
Brighton started the game brightly as they piled the pressure on against United at Old Trafford and dominated the opening parts of the game. David De Gea produced a stunning save to deny Jakub Moder from heading home a goal in the first half. Cristiano Ronaldo broke his goal drought in the second half in emphatic style as he blasted the ball home in the 51st minute after being played in by Scott McTominay.
Brighton's chances of scoring diminished as Lewis Dunk was sent off for his challenge on Anthony Elanga in the 54th minute. Danny Welbeck missed his chance to nod home the equalizer later on as Bruno Fernandes made sure to punish his mistake as he scored United's second goal in the 97th minute to add gloss to an unimpressive display. Rangnick was impressed by Ronaldo’s performance and lauded the five-time Ballon d’Or for his contribution throughout the match.
"An amazing goal. Not only an important one but an amazing goal and I think overall it was a good performance by Cristiano. Energetically, he was always trying to help teammates and I think in the last weeks definitely the best performance by him and a very, very important goal for us,” Rangnick told Sky Sports.
