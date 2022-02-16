It was a good performance by Cristiano Ronaldo, reveals Ralf Rangnick

Brighton's chances of scoring diminished as Lewis Dunk was sent off for his challenge on Anthony Elanga in the 54th minute. Danny Welbeck missed his chance to nod home the equalizer later on as Bruno Fernandes made sure to punish his mistake as he scored United's second goal in the 97th minute to add gloss to an unimpressive display. Rangnick was impressed by Ronaldo’s performance and lauded the five-time Ballon d’Or for his contribution throughout the match.