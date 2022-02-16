I am a PSG player and I am very happy, admits Kylian Mbappe
Today at 5:49 PM
Kylian Mbappe has played down transfer speculation regarding his future as he asserted that he is at one of the best clubs in the world and reiterated his happiness while playing for the French giants. The Frenchman scored a late winner in the Champions League against Real Madrid on Tuesday.
Kylian Mbappe arrived at the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2017 for a fee of €145 million-plus €35 million in add-ons as he aimed to realize his dreams at the French capital. The Frenchman has gone on to establish himself as one of the best attackers in European football during his tenure at the French club. The World Cup winner has scored 154 goals and registered 78 assists in 203 appearances for the French club.
Mbappe was the subject of intense transfer speculation over the summer as Real Madrid made multiple transfer bids to lure the attacker to the Santiago Bernabeu. The 23-year-old made his intentions known about desiring a move to Spain but ultimately stayed put with PSG for the current season. Mbappe has only six months remaining on his current deal with the French giants while talks over an extension have yet to progress.
Both Madrid and PSG clashed in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the Champions League on Tuesday where the Frenchman’s decisive last-minute goal handed victory to the French giants. The PSG star reiterated his happiness at Paris and emphasized that he hadn’t made a decision on his future.
"How to ignore the (transfer) context? It's easy, you have to play football. We ask too many questions, we say too many things. We talk about PSG and Real, two big clubs. I'm a PSG player, I'm always very happy,” Mbappe told Canal Plus.
"I've not decided my future. I play for Paris Saint Germain, one of the best clubs in the world. I give my best and then we will see what happens next season," the Frenchman added in an interview with Movistar.
