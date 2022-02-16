I am a PSG player and I am very happy, admits Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe arrived at the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2017 for a fee of €145 million-plus €35 million in add-ons as he aimed to realize his dreams at the French capital. The Frenchman has gone on to establish himself as one of the best attackers in European football during his tenure at the French club. The World Cup winner has scored 154 goals and registered 78 assists in 203 appearances for the French club.