Would love to return to Barcelona as it is my home, claims Andres Iniesta
Today at 9:09 PM
Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has opened a door to him potentially making a comeback at Camp Nou and admitted that the club is still his home but added that the future is difficult to predict. The Spaniard left the Camp Nou side in 2018 and has since been playing for Vissel Kobe in Japan.
Few players have been as highly regarded as Andres Iniesta at Barcelona with the now 37-year-old winning everything he could have possibly won for the club. Not only that, the Spaniard added two European Championship and a World Cup to his laden trophy cabinet with Spain and is considered to be one of the best to have ever played the game. However, now at 38, the midfielder plies his trade away from the spotlight at Vissel Kobe and has been linked with a move back to the Camp Nou.
While that is more as a coach in the near future, Iniesta didn’t rule out returning for one last hurrah before he retires. The Spaniard admitted that he would “love to return to Barcelona” as he still considers the club his home but added that “it is difficult to know what will happen in the future”.
“I would love to return to Barcelona. I would like to help the institution. There are many variables involved and it is difficult to know what will happen in the future. Barca is my home and I couldn’t be anywhere better than there. Today I like to think a lot about playing. That’s what fascinates me the most today," Iniesta told Gerard Romeo on Twitch.
The Spaniard turns 38 in May but still continues to thrive for Vissel Kobe and admitted that he doesn’t know when he will retire from football as a player. However, Iniesta did reveal that he would like to stay in the game even after his playing career ends, as a coach or a sporting director.
"Time is running against me as they say, but I do not know where I see myself when I retire. Many times it crosses my mind that I would like to get the title of coach or prepare to be a sporting director. I would like to be linked to football, yes,” he added.
