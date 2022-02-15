Would love to return to Barcelona as it is my home, claims Andres Iniesta

Few players have been as highly regarded as Andres Iniesta at Barcelona with the now 37-year-old winning everything he could have possibly won for the club. Not only that, the Spaniard added two European Championship and a World Cup to his laden trophy cabinet with Spain and is considered to be one of the best to have ever played the game. However, now at 38, the midfielder plies his trade away from the spotlight at Vissel Kobe and has been linked with a move back to the Camp Nou.