This is not Cristiano Ronaldo of 19 years ago and he is setting a bad example, asserts Paul Ince

"This is not the Ronaldo of 19 years ago when he was first at Old Trafford - this is a 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo. When people say he’ll be great for the club and the youngsters, you’d have thought that would be the case. But he’s walking off down the tunnel and throwing his toys out the pram. For me that’s a bad example. This is someone at the end of his career and if he can’t start against Burnley who are bottom of the table there’s something seriously wrong. It should be about the team, but it’s now become all about Ronaldo," Ince told Genting Casino.