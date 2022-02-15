Really frustrating to have picked up the injury but will work to be fit quickly, asserts Kieran Trippier
Today at 5:03 PM
Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier has expressed his frustration after learning that he is set to be sidelined after fracturing a bone in his foot although he insisted he will work hard to be fit as quickly as possible. The Englishman was substituted during their match against Aston Villa.
Newcastle United signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid as their first signing under their new Saudi owners. The Englishman initially began his career at Manchester City before moving on to play for Burnley for three years. Trippier established himself as one of the top right-backs in the Premier League after he made the move to Tottenham as he played a major part in cementing the North London club as a regular top-four club and a Champions League finalist.
The English defender then made the move to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019 and quickly became a favourite of Madrid manager Diego Simeone. Trippier made 83 appearances for the Spanish champions and registered eleven assists as he played a key part in their league triumph last season.
Trippier has made a good start to life as he has scored two important goals for the English club in his four appearances for the club. The full-back scored directly from a free-kick in the 35th minute against Villa to clinch all three points for Eddie Howe's side although he was forced off the contest after halftime after suffering an injury. The Englishman reiterated his will to get back into action as soon as possible.
"It's really frustrating to have picked up the injury yesterday. We've built some momentum and long may that continue. I will remain positive and work as hard as I can on my rehab to be back fit as quickly as possible. Thank you all for your very kind messages of support,” Trippier said in a tweet.
It's really frustrating to have picked up the injury yesterday. We've built some momentum and long may that continue. I will remain positive and work as hard as I can on my rehab to be back fit as quickly as possible. Thank you all for your very kind messages of support! 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/FJ2LYyIynK— Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) February 14, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.