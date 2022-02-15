Frank Lampard expects lot from me and I expect lot from myself as well, asserts Donny van de Beek

New Everton midfielder Donny van de Beek has revealed that Frank Lampard expects a lot from him but he does as well especially when it comes to what he offers to the team. The Dutchman was also pleased with his performance against Leeds United but believes that there is room for improvement.

A lot was expected when Donny van de Beek signed for Manchester United in the summer of 2020 but the Dutchman was used very sparingly by Ole Gunnar Solskajer. Things didn’t change after the Norwegian was sacked with all eight of Van de Beek’s league appearances, for United, coming off the bench in the first half of the season. However, that saw a loan move to Everton materialize in the January transfer window with Van de Beek reportedly a top target for Frank Lampard.

Since then the 24-year-old has played twice for the Toffees, including a start against Leeds United, and has done well for the club so far. But van de Beek admitted that Lampard expects more from him and so does he although the midfielder revealed that he’s happy so far. Not only that, the Dutch international added that he believes he can play in various positions but prefers the number eight.

“I think I can play in different positions and I like to play in the Premier League as a number eight, box-to-box. The manager wants me to bring some quality with the ball, to link up in midfield. He expects a lot from me and I expect a lot from myself. I am really happy with the first two weeks,” Van de Beek told Everton's official website.

The 24-year-old started for the first time this season, in the league, and thrived against Leeds United with him arguably amongst the Toffees’ best players on the day. It saw Van de Beek admit that he was pleased with his showing against the Peacocks but he believes that there is “space for improvement”.

“It was an amazing day and a good start for me. We played really well from the first minute to the end – and we really needed this. I am really happy to play 90 minutes, but in the last 20 minutes I felt it was a long time ago that I played a full game and I was a little bit tired.

“But now I can make steps. I think I can help the team but still there is space for improvement. I was sharp, took many balls and made some good decisions on the ball – but I am always critical and always can do better."