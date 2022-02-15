For me Declan Rice is up there with top players in world in midfield, asserts Teddy Sheringham

Declan Rice graduated from the West Ham youth academy ranks and made his breakthrough for the senior side against Burnley in the last game of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign. Since then the English midfielder has slowly and steadily gone on to establish himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league with his consistently stellar performances. Not only that, he has made 176 appearances for the Premier League side while scoring nine goals and registering nine assists across all competitions.