For me Declan Rice is up there with top players in world in midfield, asserts Teddy Sheringham
Today at 7:23 PM
Former West Ham star Teddy Sheringham has asserted that Hammers captain Declan Rice is one of the best midfielders in the world at the moment and likened him to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. The Englishman is rumoured to leave the English club at the end of the current season.
Declan Rice graduated from the West Ham youth academy ranks and made his breakthrough for the senior side against Burnley in the last game of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign. Since then the English midfielder has slowly and steadily gone on to establish himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league with his consistently stellar performances. Not only that, he has made 176 appearances for the Premier League side while scoring nine goals and registering nine assists across all competitions.
Rumours are mounting that a move could be on the cards for the Hammers star as he wishes to test himself at the highest level of European football. Clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester United, and several other Premier League clubs are interested in the midfielder although a figure of £100m is being touted as the rumoured price for his sanctioned exit. Sheringham has compared Rice to Gerrard and has proclaimed that a price tag of £160 million would be required to let him depart the London Stadium.
“I have to liken him to Steven Gerrard. Not many players can eat up the ground like Declan - Gerrard used to do exactly the same, he used to overpower people in midfield. Add that to his passing ability, his understanding of the game, his knowledge of the game. For me, he’s up there with the top players in the world in midfield at the moment, there’s no denying that,” Sheringham said to Genting Casino.
“If you really want this guy you’re going to have to break the bank and show me you think of him as much as I do, because I’m not letting him go for £100 million. I’m going up to 150, 160 for Declan Rice,” he added.
