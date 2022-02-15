Ending Gareth Bale's time here on high would be good for his career, reveals Carlo Ancelotti
Today at 10:37 PM
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has all but confirmed that Gareth Bale will leave the Los Blancos at the end of this season, once his contract with the club expires. The Welshman has struggled immensely with injuries over the last few years and has played for the club sparingly.
Ever since his formerly world record move to Real Madrid while Gareth Bale has thrived for the Madrid side, the Welshman has also struggled immensely with injuries. So much so that the forward has made only twenty four appearances over the last three seasons for the La Liga giants, across all competitions. However, many expected that a loan spell at Tottenham last season would help Bale but the forward has been hit with injuries and a bout of COVID-19 since his return.
So much so, that the 32-year-old only made his comeback recently and with less than six months left on his current contract, the consensus is that Bale will be leaving the club. That was all but confirmed by Carlo Ancelotti as he admitted that the Welsh forward doesn’t have the motivation he once had to play football. Not only that, the Real Madrid boss revealed that the club would like to win something, so that Bale can end his “time here on a high”.
"His (Gareth Bale) contract is about to end and it could be that he didn't have much motivation in recent times. Now he's feeling good, and he wants to end his time here as he deserves, because Bale has brought many titles to this club,” Ancelotti said, reported Sky Sports.
“He helped the club to win the Champions League and Copa Del Rey titles, so I think that ending his time here on a high would be good for his career. I speak with him just like I try and speak with everyone else, trying to get the best out of them, listen to their problems, and that's it.
“The personal relationship with him and the other players is good, I can't blame him for anything. As long as a player is serious, professional and respects the rules and the people he works with, our personal relationship will be good. He's always done that and never failed. Then, Gareth has had injuries which didn't allow him [to play]."
