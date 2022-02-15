As a strike partner Carlos Tevez was one I enjoyed playing with most, admits Wayne Rooney

Carlos Tevez joined Manchester United on a two-year loan from West Ham and enjoyed a fruitful spell at Old Trafford as he established himself as a starter in the team. The Argentinean international made a sizable impact for the English giants as he scored 34 goals and registered 14 assists in 99 appearances across all competitions.

Tevez was influential for the Red Devils in claiming two Premier League titles, one Champions League, and one FIFA Club World Cup during his time at the club. The Argentinian striker then left in controversial circumstances as he moved to arch-rivals Manchester City in 2009 after United decided not to make the move permanent.

United legend Wayne Rooney who enjoyed a fruitful career at the Theatre of Dreams where he played alongside some of the game's best strikers has admitted that he enjoyed a special connection with the former City star during their time together at the red side of Manchester. Rooney named Tevez as his favourite strike partner to play with throughout his playing career.

“Tevez. I just loved our connection. The two of us upfront, we complimented each other really well. Normally if I played with Louis Saha, Ruud van Nistelrooy or Robin van Persie – these strikers were always the No.9 and I’d play as a No.10. With Tevez we could rotate, I’d be the No.9, he’d take the No.9 spot and I’d be No.10. When we lost the ball we’d be like two bulls trying to get it back. As a strike partner, he was the one I enjoyed playing with the most,” Rooney told SPORTbible.