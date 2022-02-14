When you lose three games in a row it is impossible to secure top-four spot, admits Antonio Conte

Spurs manager Antonio Conte was undefeated in his first nine league games as Tottenham looked to overturn their dismal form at the start of the campaign as they looked like prime candidates to secure a top-four spot at the end of the season. Optimism is fading quickly among Spurs supporters as the London club sank to their third successive Premier League defeat courtesy of their loss to Wolves on Sunday.

Wolves started the game brightly as Raul Jimenez volleyed home an emphatic finish just six minutes into the game following a goalkeeping error from Hugo Lloris. Leander Dendoncker then doubled the away side's lead with another defensive error from the Spurs backline allowing the Belgian to slot home in the 18th minute.

The London club was the subject of boos from the supporters on the stroke of halftime and was not able to turn things around in the second half. The defeat to Wolves plunged Tottenham into eighth place with 36 points and Conte was pessimistic about his team's chances of securing a top-four spot at the end of the season.

"When you lose two games in a row at home and a previous game against Chelsea, a team that wants to fight for the Champions League, [it] is impossible. The problem is that you cannot buy the winning mentality. You transfer it day by day and [you are] not sure that [it is] day by day, because there are players that are more open and they understand the process quickly, other players need more time to understand this,” Conte told Sky Sports.