Raheem Sterling is a key player but club will take decision about his future, reveals Pep Guardiola

Raheem Sterling signed for Manchester City from rivals Liverpool in the summer of 2015 for an initial reported fee of £44 million, with a further potential £5 million in add-ons. The Englishman has cemented his status as one of the best wingers in the Premier League since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium as he has scored 126 goals and registered 90 assists in 322 appearances across all competitions.

The 27-year-old has been influential for the Manchester club as he has helped them claim three Premier League titles and one FA Cup during his time at the club so far.

Sterling's form has waned over the past year and only started two of City's first seven Premier League games at one point but has slowly played his way back in form and has started all of their past 12 matches. The English winger scored a hattrick against Norwich in their Premier League fixture on Saturday to continue his fine form and manager Pep Guardiola reiterated his desire to keep Sterling at the club although insisted that the final decision will be made by the club.

“I have known Raheem for six seasons; this season he was outstanding in goals, assists and his contribution to the team and for himself. During that period there are highs and lows, it is part of life. These are not honeymoons. Always there are problems and you have to solve it. The important thing is to see the next chapter, next games, next moments with a big smile, being positive and trying to do it,” Guardiola told The Guardian.