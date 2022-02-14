I feel great here but other people have to make decisions, asserts Antonio Rudiger
Today at 8:13 PM
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has asserted that he feels great staying at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future but revealed that people in the club have to make the final decision. The 28-year-old centreback’s current contract expires this summer and could move on a free transfer.
Antonio Rudiger arrived at Chelsea from Roma for a reported initial fee of £29 million on a five-year deal and the German centre back quickly went on to establish himself as one of the best defenders in the league. The 28-year-old has made 172 appearances for the London club while scoring nine goals and providing seven assists across all competitions.
The German has helped the English club win a host of trophies during his time including the Champions League, the FA Cup, and the Europa League. The defender has less than six months remaining on his deal and talks have reached a deadlock as both club and player have failed to come to a compromise.
Clubs such as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on the Chelsea star's situation and will look to sign the German on a free transfer at the end of the summer. Rudiger has reiterated that he is happy but a decision about his future will be decided by the club.
“I feel great here, I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here. But there are also other people who have to make decisions,” Rudiger told The Athletic.
