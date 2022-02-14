Fabinho would probably score more goals if I put him in the box, asserts Jurgen Klopp

Fabinho signed for Liverpool from Monaco in the summer of 2018 for a reported initial fee of £39 million. The Brazilian midfielder has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world and one of the most important players in the Liverpool squad.

The 28-year-old made 149 appearances for the Reds while scoring nine goals and registering eight assists across all competitions. The midfielder has helped the Merseyside club claim their first ever Premier League trophy along with one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup during his time at the club.

Liverpool underwent a difficult away trip to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday as they aimed to cut down the deficit between them and league leaders Manchester City . The Reds were able to gain all three points courtesy of Fabinho's goal in the 40th minute as he poked the ball home from close range. Liverpool boss Klopp insisted that the Brazilian would be scoring more goals if he used him as a weapon during offensive set pieces.

“He would have probably scored more goals for Liverpool if I would have put him in the box around offensive set-pieces. Only recently we put him in and he scores, a great goal. The space where the ball came to Sadio was the plan but not at that height, so Sadio made absolutely the most of it - great header, great deflection, timing is perfect and Fab is there to score a counter-pressing goal in the six-yard box," Klopp told Sky Sports.