Still more space for improvement but this is Jadon Sancho from Bundesliga, proclaims Ralf Rangnick
Today at 5:33 PM
In light of Jadon Sancho’s performance, Manchester United’s interim boss Ralf Rangnick has admitted that he’s pleased with the Englishman’s showing and believes he can still improve. The 21-year-old scored the opening goal in United’s 1-1 draw against Southampton, only his second league goal.
Few players have been criticized more this season than Jadon Sancho with the young Englishman struggling to showcase why Manchester United brought him in from Borussia Dortmund. But under Ralf Rangnick things have changed for the 21-year-old with him featuring more and more under the German but also playing well. That was finally compounded by Sancho’s best half of league football against Southampton with the forward also scoring only his second league goal.
While United were pegged back by the Saints in the second half, with the game ending in a draw, it saw fans and critics alike praise Sancho’s showcase and Ralf Rangnick was amongst the many. The German admitted that he finally saw the Sancho that many “know from the German Bundesliga” and that the 21-year-old had a great game. However, Rangnick also believes that there is room for improvement even if this is the best Sancho that “Manchester United has seen so far”.
“Jadon is in good shape, not only in the first half but also, in the second half, he had his good moments. With Jadon’s performances in the last couple of games, I’m very pleased. This is the Jadon we know from the German Bundesliga," Rangnick said to BT Sport.
“There is still more space for improvement in him, but the way he is playing right now, it is probably the best Jadon Sancho that Manchester United has seen so far.”
