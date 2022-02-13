Still more space for improvement but this is Jadon Sancho from Bundesliga, proclaims Ralf Rangnick

While United were pegged back by the Saints in the second half, with the game ending in a draw, it saw fans and critics alike praise Sancho’s showcase and Ralf Rangnick was amongst the many. The German admitted that he finally saw the Sancho that many “know from the German Bundesliga” and that the 21-year-old had a great game. However, Rangnick also believes that there is room for improvement even if this is the best Sancho that “Manchester United has seen so far”.