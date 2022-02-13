Signed a contract and I intend to stay for the duration of it, asserts Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has refuted rumours that he is looking to leave the King Power Stadium side and admitted that he has will honor his current deal. The Foxes’ boss also revealed that he’s not shocked at the interest in Youri Tielemans and revealed that he could leave.

After finishing fifth over their last two league seasons, Leicester City have fallen well off the chasing pack this term with the Foxes languishing in the bottom half of the table. They currently sit in 13th place and have managed to pick up just 26 points from their 21 league games, but to make matters worse, they’ve won just two games since November. That includes a horrid 4-1 loss to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, with the reigning holders dumped out by the Championship side.

That combined with the fact that Rodgers has attracted interest for the superb work that he has done at Leicester City has seen the manager linked with a move away. But the Foxes’ boss refuted claims that he is looking to leave and instead asserted that he is going to honor his current contract. Not only that, Rodgers admitted that he would love to oversee another rebuild of the Leicester team because of how great a time it has been so far.

"I've signed a contract and I intend to stay for the duration of it. Sometimes, football is out of your control but other times, you may feel as if you've reached your maximum. After this season, I've got three years left at Leicester and I would love to see that through,” Rodgers told Sky Sports.

"We've had a chapter up until this point and I feel that come the summer it could be another exciting period again for us. We have to see this season through and there's still lots for us to play for. I'd love the opportunity to rebuild the squad and continue with what has been a great time that I've had here so far."

While no move materialized this month, reports have indicated that Youri Tielemans is looking to leave Leicester City after the Belgian rejected a new contract from the Foxes. That means the midfielder has less than eighteen months left on his current deal and Rodgers admitted that there is a chance the 24-year-old could leave in the summer. Not only that, he added that players will always want to do that and it’s something the Foxes need to be ready for.

"Absolutely, but that can be the same for a number of players in the squad. With his contract running down then I'm pretty sure there will be teams looking at him but I'm also a realist as well.

"We are real as a football club. You'll get people asking if we can hang on to these players for the next six or seven years but the reality is that if a player does really well at Leicester, he may want to leave and move on to another club. For us, it's just about being ready for that,” he added.