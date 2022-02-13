Reports | Barcelona eyeing a €60 million move for Real Betis’ Nabil Fekir next summer
Today at 6:19 PM
According to Sport, Barcelona are plotting a move for Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir next summer despite the fact that the Frenchman recently signed a new contract with the club. The 28-year-old has thrived for Betis ever since he signed for them in the summer of 2019, with 100 appearances.
While his move to Liverpool did break down, Nabil Fekir did eventually leave Olympique Lyon and signed for La Liga side Real Betis in a cut-price deal instead. However, since then while the Frenchman has gone under the radar ever so slightly, the 28-year-old has thrived in Spain with 39 goal contributions for his new side. That includes 4 goals and 6 assists this season, in the La Liga alone, with Fekir showcasing his talent and skill as Betis challenge for a European spot.
Not only that, the 28-year-old’s form earned him a new contract with Fekir extending his stay until at least 2026 with Real Betis. However, Sport has reported that the Frenchman could leave as soon as next summer as Barcelona are plotting a move to sign him. The report has indicated that Barcelona president Joan Laporta is overly keen on bringing Fekir to the Camp Nou and is set to make a €60 million bid for the midfielder when the transfer window opens.
However, while the 28-year-old’s extension is said to have frustrated Laporta, he is still keen on signing the Lyon star but Sport has further reported that Betis will hold out for an €80 million fee. That could prove to be problematic as Barcelona are also looking to pay Erling Haaland’s €75 million release clause when it becomes active in summer and are also looking to add defensive reinforcements as well to improve Xavi Hernandez's squad.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.