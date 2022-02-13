Reports | Barcelona eyeing a €60 million move for Real Betis’ Nabil Fekir next summer

However, while the 28-year-old’s extension is said to have frustrated Laporta, he is still keen on signing the Lyon star but Sport has further reported that Betis will hold out for an €80 million fee. That could prove to be problematic as Barcelona are also looking to pay Erling Haaland’s €75 million release clause when it becomes active in summer and are also looking to add defensive reinforcements as well to improve Xavi Hernandez's squad.