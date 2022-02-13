Can’t imagine that Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe will dominate football, claims Robert Lewandowski

Much has been said about the duo themselves, with Mbappe the older one at 24, although not everyone believes that the two footballers are the heirs to the throne. Amongst the many is Robert Lewandowski as he believes while both men have the ability, he doesn’t believe that anyone can or will dominate world football like Messi and Ronaldo. The Bayern Munich forward also added that there will be several players who emerge and take control of the throne in the future.