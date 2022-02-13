Can’t imagine that Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe will dominate football, claims Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski doesn’t believe that both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland will dominate football like the way Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi once did. The two young forwards are considered to heirs to the duo’s throne, with them amongst the best in the world.
As Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo enter the twilight of their career, the looming question on many a mind is who replaces the duo at the top of football’s pyramid. The two footballers have thrived and dominated world football for more than the last decade with them brushing aside any contender to the throne at ease. However, over the last few years, both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have emerged as potential contenders to become successors.
Much has been said about the duo themselves, with Mbappe the older one at 24, although not everyone believes that the two footballers are the heirs to the throne. Amongst the many is Robert Lewandowski as he believes while both men have the ability, he doesn’t believe that anyone can or will dominate world football like Messi and Ronaldo. The Bayern Munich forward also added that there will be several players who emerge and take control of the throne in the future.
"They have the ability, but who knows if in the next two or three years, other young strikers will not reveal themselves in turn? I can't imagine for a moment that they will dominate international soccer as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have done for the last 12 years," Lewandowski said, reported Goal
"Those two have made so much history by winning all the trophies possible. In the next 10 years, I think there will be several players competing to be the best player in the world."
