Zinedine Zidane is great coach and can train any team in world, proclaims Mauricio Pochettino

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has addressed the rumours regarding Zinedine Zidane and praised the Frenchman but admitted that he doesn’t know if the former Real Madrid boss will succeed him. The Argentine has been linked with a move to Manchester United next summer despite being contracted to PSG.

Ever since Mauricio Pochettino replaced Thomas Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine has been speculated to leave the club with rumours increasing following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer losing his job at Manchester United. The Argentine is reportedly said to be one of the Red Devils’ top managerial candidates and the club are said to be considering an approach in the summer of 2022 for the PSG boss.

That in turn has seen Zinedine Zidane linked with the hot seat in Paris, having left Real Madrid at the end of the 2020/21 season. The Frenchman is also said to be on Manchester United shortlist but has rejected the job when offered it in the past. Yet despite all the rumours, Pochettino only admitted that he considers Zidane to be a great manager and any questions of him becoming a PSG’s next manager should be asked to the “sporting director or the president”.

“I don't know, it's not up to me to decide. Zidane is a great coach, he already showed it at Real Madrid. He can train any team in the world. Also, he is French. That is one more question for the sporting director or the president,” Pochettino said, reported Goal.

“No, no, no. Look, when Zinedine Zidane was at Real Madrid... How many rumours came out about me in England? We, when we take charge of a club with the visibility of PSG, we know that this comes with the position. That has to be accepted, otherwise I could not be sitting here in front of you right now as PSG coach.”

The Argentine has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Barcelona in the past but instead signed for Paris Saint-Germain with both the La Liga giants hiring other managers. But when asked if he would like to someday manage in Spain again, Pochettino revealed that he’s only concentrating on the now and not the future.

“I go step by step, like [Atletico Madrid boss] Cholo Simeone. I think you have to enjoy the moments. We cannot be thinking about what is going to come. We have to be concentrated and focused on what we have now and football will have whatever it wants with us later. We are responsible for doing our best and giving 100% for the club we work for. We are 200% focused on PSG and on giving this club the happiness they expect from us," he added.