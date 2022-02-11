There’s really good feeling within group and everyone is fighting for same cause, reveals Eddie Howe

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe believes that there’s a good feeling within his team because everyone’s fighting to keep the Magpies in the Premier League for another season. The St James Park side have slowly but steadily improved under Howe and currently sit 17th on the league table.

With the January window closed and Newcastle United now five players stronger, it remains to be seen whether the Magpies manage to stay up or get relegated at the end of the season. But so far, Eddie Howe’s effect can already been seen as Newcastle are unbeaten in their last four league games. The run may include two draws but it has been more than enough to send the Tyneside club out of the relegation zone for now, with them currently in 17th place.

It may only be one point above 18th place Norwich City but it’s the first time since late September that Newcastle United have been outside the drop-zone. That has seen Eddie Howe put it down to the atmosphere within the club as he believes that everyone is fighting tooth and nail for the same cause. The Newcastle boss also revealed that he doesn’t want to make any predictions about the future and only wants to concentrate on getting the best out of his team.

"There's a really good feeling within the group, everyone is fighting for the same cause. As long as we maintain that, then we've got a really good chance [to avoid relegation]. I never like to predict outcomes, or what's going to happen, all I like to do is concentrate on producing the right mentality and way of playing within the group every game," Howe told Sky Sports.

“We want to see the core fundamentals of what we believe, and I think we've seen that in the last few games. The togetherness, the team's performances in those two games [stood out]. You go to Leeds, you know it's a really difficult place to play. The atmosphere was electric, the players responded to that really, really well. They really fought for each other, and it was the same against Everton."

Mike Ashley sold the club to the Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund a few months before the winter window opened and it had many fans overjoyed at what the future might bring under the new owners. Not only that, it also saw Steve Bruce sacked just weeks into the new management’s tenure with a few world class names linked to the job. However, as the Magpies searched for a new manager, they eventually appointed Eddie Howe and the Englishman revealed that the decision to take the job wasn’t scary but an "exciting challenge".

"[The role and new club wealth] wasn't daunting. It's a very exciting challenge for me. I wouldn't have returned to management for any job. I wasn't in that place in my life, I wanted to take on something inspiring and caught me, and Newcastle immediately grabbed me, and I don't look at it as daunting in any way, I look at it the other way and see the positives.

"It's a very difficult challenge, coming in where the team was, and everything we faced and the expectation with the money and everything that brings delivers difficult moments but I'm so pleased to be here.

"I'm loving every second of the job and the challenge we face. It's going to be very difficult between now and the end of the season. Nothing has been achieved yet, we're still very much in the early stages together,” he added.