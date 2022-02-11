Reports | Illan Meslier on Barcelona's five man goalkeeper shortlist to help Marc Andre ter Stegen
Today at 6:10 PM
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have created a five man goalkeeper shortlist to provide back-up and competition for Marc Andre ter Stegen, a list that includes Illan Meslier. The La Liga giants are looking to let Neto leave in the summer and are thus looking at potential replacements.
With just two goalkeepers in their team, reports have indicated that Neto has been itching to leave Barcelona as the Brazilian has barely featured for Barcelona since arriving in 2019. The now 32-year-old has made just 20 appearances for the La Liga giants over the last three years and was set to leave in January although no move materialized. However, reports have indicated that Barcelona have accepted that Neto will leave next summer as he searches for more game-time with several clubs keen on a move.
But Mundo Deportivo has reported that while the Camp Nou side are open to letting him leave, they have created a five man shortlist of goalkeepers to replace the 32-year-old. That list includes Leeds United’s Illan Meslier, Sevilla's Yassine Bounou, Nantes' Alban Lafont, Genk's Maarten Vandevoordt and Fiorentina's Bartlomiej Dragowski. However, the club aren’t looking for a back-up goalkeeper but someone capable of providing Marc Andre ter Stegen with competition when needed.
That’s why the club have targeted a few younger goalkeepers although they aren’t looking to completely overhaul their system just yet. Manager Xavi Hernandez is said to be happy with Ter Stegen’s performances even if the German’s form and shot-stopping has been criticized this season, with him regressing quite a bit. But Mundo Deportivo has further reported that the club’s top priority in the summer is a new forward and thus they’re willing to give Inaki Pena a chance as a back-up, with him currently on loan at Galatasaray.
