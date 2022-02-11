Reports | Illan Meslier on Barcelona's five man goalkeeper shortlist to help Marc Andre ter Stegen

With just two goalkeepers in their team, reports have indicated that Neto has been itching to leave Barcelona as the Brazilian has barely featured for Barcelona since arriving in 2019. The now 32-year-old has made just 20 appearances for the La Liga giants over the last three years and was set to leave in January although no move materialized. However, reports have indicated that Barcelona have accepted that Neto will leave next summer as he searches for more game-time with several clubs keen on a move.